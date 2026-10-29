Diljit Dosanjh Concert 2026: Delhi Metro Extends Services, To Run Extra Trips For 70,000 Fans

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special operational arrangements for fans attending Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday (Oct 30). The metro train timings have been extended on all lines, except the Airport Express Line, to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators.

Dosanjh is kickstarting his "Aura India Tour 2026" in the capital city, where approximately 70,000 fans are expected, according to the authorities. For those looking to use Delhi Metro services, the JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the nearest metro station to the venue.

"To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by renowned artist Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30th October 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines (except the Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram)," DMRC said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Anticipating the footfall, DMRC said it would also run additional train trips, with several rakes remaining on standby, ready to be deployed in case of an unforeseen surge in passenger traffic.

"Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic," DMRC said.

Additionally, the timings for QR ticket purchase on the DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) will also be increased by an hour owing to extended service.

"Further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures, additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols."

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Diljit Urges Metro Use

While the roads near the venue might see traffic jams, Delhi Metro remains the most effective option in and out of the venue. In an Instagram video, even Dosanjh requested his fans to utilise Delhi Metro's services.

"We are in Delhi, and we have completed our rehearsals. Delhi Police has asked me to make a request to all of you. The Delhi Metro will remain open until midnight for our shows. The venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, does not have parking facilities, so you won't be able to park there. It would be better to take the Metro instead, as the station is very close to the stadium."

"You can simply exit the Metro, head to the venue, dance, sing along and do some Bhangra, and then hop back on the Metro to head home. It will be the most convenient way to travel, and the Metro will be operational until midnight," he added.

After Delhi, Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also part of the tour line-up, with its date and venue yet to be announced.