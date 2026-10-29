Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Traffic Restrictions On October 30, Check Roads To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30. Traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed around the venue from 1 pm to midnight to manage congestion.
The concert, part of the Aura India Tour 2026, is expected to draw large crowds. Commuters have been advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys and use public transport.
Roads Likely To Be Affected
According to the advisory, more than 11 roads and stretches around the stadium may be affected, including Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road and Dayal Singh College Road.
Traffic may also be disrupted on Barapullah Flyover, internal roads of Lodhi Colony and roads around the CGO Complex.
In view of the Live Music Concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be in place from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport (Delhi Metro recommended). 📍GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 28, 2026
Traffic Diversions Announced
Police have identified eight diversion points around the venue.
Vehicles approaching JLN Stadium Marg from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will be diverted towards Lodhi Flyover. Traffic heading towards Dayal Singh College Road from Lodhi Road will also face restrictions.
At Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light, vehicles heading towards stadium gates will be diverted via 4th Avenue Road or towards INA through Aurobindo Marg.
Additional diversions may be introduced depending on traffic conditions.
Metro, Parking And Drop-Off Arrangements
The Delhi Metro has been recommended as the preferred mode of transport.
Passengers using the Violet Line can alight at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations to reach Gates 13, 14 and 17.
Those using the Yellow Line can alight at INA or Jor Bagh and hire a vehicle towards Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light for Gates 3, 6 and 8.
Public parking will not be available around the stadium. Limited parking has been arranged for special invitees.
Designated cab and auto drop-off points include Arch Bishop Marg, Lal Masjid in Pragati Vihar and Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light.
Police have urged motorists to follow traffic instructions and allow extra travel time. For assistance, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 1095.
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