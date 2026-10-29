Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Traffic Restrictions On October 30, Check Roads To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30. Traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed around the venue from 1 pm to midnight to manage congestion.

The concert, part of the Aura India Tour 2026, is expected to draw large crowds. Commuters have been advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys and use public transport.

Roads Likely To Be Affected

According to the advisory, more than 11 roads and stretches around the stadium may be affected, including Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road and Dayal Singh College Road.

Traffic may also be disrupted on Barapullah Flyover, internal roads of Lodhi Colony and roads around the CGO Complex.

Traffic Diversions Announced

Police have identified eight diversion points around the venue.

Vehicles approaching JLN Stadium Marg from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will be diverted towards Lodhi Flyover. Traffic heading towards Dayal Singh College Road from Lodhi Road will also face restrictions.

At Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light, vehicles heading towards stadium gates will be diverted via 4th Avenue Road or towards INA through Aurobindo Marg.

Additional diversions may be introduced depending on traffic conditions.

Metro, Parking And Drop-Off Arrangements

The Delhi Metro has been recommended as the preferred mode of transport.

Passengers using the Violet Line can alight at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations to reach Gates 13, 14 and 17.

Those using the Yellow Line can alight at INA or Jor Bagh and hire a vehicle towards Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light for Gates 3, 6 and 8.

Public parking will not be available around the stadium. Limited parking has been arranged for special invitees.

Designated cab and auto drop-off points include Arch Bishop Marg, Lal Masjid in Pragati Vihar and Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light.

Police have urged motorists to follow traffic instructions and allow extra travel time. For assistance, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 1095.