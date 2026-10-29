Traffic Curbs Around Delhi's JLN Stadium For Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

Traffic restrictions will be in place on several roads around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday for singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, police said.

The restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm until midnight for the 'Aura India Tour 2026' concert, with six diversion points identified and two additional points to be activated if required, according to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road and 5th Avenue Road are among the stretches where traffic movement will be affected, the advisory read.

Restrictions will also be imposed on the Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.

At the Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road intersection, vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, while traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg to regulate movement towards the stadium.

The traffic police have advised concert-goers to use the Metro, with JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line providing access to Gates 13, 14 and 17. INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line can be used to reach designated drop-off points for Gates 3, 6 and 8.

No public parking will be available at or around the venue. Invitees can park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College, while taxis and auto-rickshaws must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic personnel's instructions and avoid roadside parking near the stadium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)