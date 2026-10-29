From US Return To NSE Bell: Zetwerk Co-Founder Amrit Acharya On His Father's Doubts And Rs 5,000 Crore IPO

Moving to the US to pursue the American Dream has been the standard template for Indians venturing abroad in the last few decades. So when Amrit Acharya decided to give up his career and return with his wife Sharanya to start a company at the age of 29, his father, a professor, was not too happy. Scepticism followed, and yet 10 years later, Acharya stood alongside his father last week as they rang the bell at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking the listing of his company, Zetwerk.

Acharya, co-founder of the manufacturing firm, shared the inspiring story in a post on X (formerly Twitter), detailing the numerous challenges he faced, which ultimately helped him build something of his own that is now listed on the stock market.

“Last month, we welcomed our daughter. Last week, we took the company public. It is yet to sink in," said Acharya.

Acharya, an IIT Madras alumnus, described his journey as the story of today's India, where young founders from small towns, without any family connections, managed to raise capital, build a business and go public within a decade.

"When I moved back, my father, a professor, was sceptical. I had walked away from the traditional Indian dream of a job abroad. But our story is also that of today's India, where my cofounders and I, 20-somethings from small towns, without family connections, can raise capital, build a business, take it global and take it public, all within a decade," said Acharya.

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said the world is on the cusp of enormous progress, from defence modernisation and the energy transition to space exploration and AI buildout. However, he added that much of it faces one bottleneck: building physical things in the real world.

"But the manufacturing systems of the past won't build the future. Manufacturing must modernise to catch up with the industries it serves," he said.

Acharya said Zetwerk combines real-world engineering with a digital stack. It brings together about 7,000 suppliers, over 25 owned facilities, more than 1,000 customers and over 3,000 employees into a single layer. He revealed that Zetwerk reported revenue of over Rs 15,900 crore and a manufacturing order book of Rs 13,000 crore, with 80 per cent repeat customers, resulting in the IPO being worth Rs 5,000 crore.

"Our ambition is to build a world-class industrial institution bringing together two distinct worlds: software and hardware. Think of your day today. You may have made coffee, worn headphones, taken the metro or a flight, or opened your laptop. There is a little bit of Zetwerk in all of these," he said.

Reflecting on the road ahead, Acharya quoted a line that people call something improbable before it exists and inevitable afterwards. He named GE, L&T and Tata as the institutions that came before, saying Indian manufacturing is having its moment. As for his father's reaction, Acharya signed off with a smile: “My father stood beside me as we rang the bell at the National Stock Exchange. He is not sceptical any more :)"