Missed Diljit Dosanjh In Delhi? List Of All Cities Aura India Tour Heads Next

Punjabi aa gaye oye! If your Instagram feed is filled with concert videos, fans singing at the top of their lungs and the unmistakable energy of Diljit Dosanjh, you know the Aura India Tour has arrived. The Punjabi singer brought his familiar high-octane energy to Delhi on October 3. Fans, including us, were grooving to Diamond'a de naal toll da…Jinna tera bhaar goriye. After all, it's Diljit Dosanjh, and like he said, “DOSANJHANWALA LAA GEYA DELHI DA NUMBER”
In case you missed the Delhi show, there is still an opportunity to catch Diljit live. The singer's Aura India Tour is travelling across the country through November and December, with concerts lined up in several major cities.
Whether you are planning a quick concert trip or turning the occasion into a full-fledged holiday, here's everything you need to know.
Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: City-Wise Schedule
1. Indore
- Date: November 15
- Venue: C21 Estate
- Ticket prices: Starting at Rs 3,499
- Concert timing: 4 PM onwards
Indore is a good choice for food lovers. Explore Sarafa Bazaar for its evening street-food scene, try the city's famous poha-jalebi breakfast and visit Chappan Dukan before heading to the concert.
2. Ahmedabad
- Date: November 21
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Ticket prices: Starting at Rs 5,999
- Concert timing: 4 PM onwards
Make a weekend out of your Ahmedabad trip. Visit the Sabarmati Riverfront, explore the heritage areas of the old city and sample Gujarati snacks and thalis. The city's food scene alone makes it worth extending your stay.
3. Mumbai
- Date: November 27
- Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course
- Ticket prices: Starting at Rs 4,499
- Concert timing: 4 PM onwards
Mumbai offers plenty to do before and after the show. Spend the day exploring Colaba, visit Marine Drive around sunset or plan a food trail through the city's famous street-food spots.
4. Bengaluru
- Date: November 29, 2026
- Venue: NICE Grounds
- Ticket prices: Starting at Rs 4,899
- Concert timing: 4 PM onwards
Turn the concert into a relaxed Bengaluru weekend. Explore the city's cafes, try its South Indian breakfast favourites or spend some time around Cubbon Park and Church Street. Remember to plan your transport to and from the venue in advance.
5. Lucknow
- Date: December 5, 2026
- Venue: 19th National Jamboree Ground
- Ticket prices: Starting at Rs 2,499
- Concert timing: 4 PM onwards
If food is part of your travel plans, Lucknow deserves a place on your list. Explore the city's kebab joints, try its biryani and visit the historic Bara Imambara. You could easily combine the concert with a two-day food and heritage itinerary.
6. Chandigarh
- Date: December 12 (as per BookMyShow)
- Venue: New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
- Ticket prices: Booking details to be confirmed
Chandigarh is a natural choice for fans looking to combine music with a relaxed city break. Explore Sukhna Lake, spend an evening at Sector 17 Plaza and check out the city's cafés. Confirm the event's booking status before making non-refundable travel plans.
7. Kolkata
- Date: December 19 (as per BookMyShow)
- Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
- Ticket prices: Booking details to be confirmed
Kolkata offers a different kind of concert getaway. Make time for a walk along the Hooghly, explore the city's colonial-era landmarks and sample Bengali sweets and local street food. Check the concert's official booking status before finalising your itinerary.
Concert Trip Or Weekend Getaway? Why Not Both?
The best part about travelling for music is that the experience does not end when the last song plays. It could mean discovering a new food destination in Indore, spending a weekend in Mumbai or exploring Lucknow's heritage before joining thousands of fans for a live performance.
With Diljit taking the Aura Tour across India, fans have several opportunities to plan a trip around the music.
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