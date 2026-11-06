Video: Foreign Couple Says Agra Metro Station Is Cleaner Than Those In Europe

India gives tourists from Western countries many things to talk about, from old buildings and local culture to its growing transport system. A foreign couple recently got an unexpected surprise while visiting Agra. While Taj Mahal is well known tourist spot in the city, the couple was left impressed by the clean metro stations and modern facilities. They even felt that metro stations in India were cleaner than those in Europe.

The low ticket price made their experience even more surprising. The couple paid just £0.15 (approximately Rs 18) each for their journey and they couldn't believe how affordable the ride was. They also praised Agra Metro for being new, clean and well maintained.

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On Instagram, the couple shared, “Agra Metro is the easiest way to get to the Taj Mahal and here's what stood out. Tickets cost Rs 10 to Rs 20 for most tourist journeys, which is about £0.10 to £0.20 to start. The metro runs right past the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and part of the route actually goes underground.”

“It's clean, air conditioned and so quiet compared to the chaos on the roads above. Most people don't even know it exists. They book overpriced taxis for a 10 minute ride and sit in traffic the whole way. If you're visiting Agra, this is the move.”

Agra Metro was built to give people a safe, quick and comfortable way to travel across the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the metro service on March 6, 2024. The project has two routes with a total length of 29.4 km.

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The first route connects Taj East Gate to Sikandra and covers 14 km. It has 13 stations, including six elevated and seven underground stations. The second route runs between Agra Cantt and Kalindi Vihar, which is 15.4 km long.