For Diwali-Chhath Rush, New Delhi Railway Station Gets 700+ AI Cameras, Extra Security

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited New Delhi Railway Station to check the arrangements for Diwali and Chhath pooja rush. During his inspection, he reviewed passenger facilities, security, along with entry and exit points on different platforms. He also checked common areas and spoke to passengers to understand their experience and concerns.

The minister said Indian Railways has arranged special trains to help people reach their hometowns during the festival. More Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have also been deployed to keep passengers safe and manage the crowds.

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Another major step is the installation of more than 700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) features at the station. These cameras will help railway staff, “carefully monitor passenger movement and manage crowds. This will allow immediate distribution of crowds and action could be taken in areas where rush is expected,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw in a statement.

The Minister shared that separate waiting areas have also been arranged so that passengers can stay safe while waiting for their trains. The team is also working to help people reach their platforms and board their trains without any delays. He even revealed speaking to some passengers and asked about their experience. He said they were happy with the arrangements so far.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, “During the festive season, approximately 12,000 special trains were operated. Many of these special trains have now been converted into regular services and we are running additional trains as well. For the current festive season, Diwali and Chhath, around 18,000 special trains have been arranged for the passengers.”

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Some major railway stations in the capital city, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla, witnessed around 2 crore passenger movements between October 1 and November 5.

Usually, these stations handle nearly 5 lakh passengers every day. But during the festive period from November 1 to 5, the numbers went up to around 8 lakh as more people travelled for Diwali and Chhath celebrations.