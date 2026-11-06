Delhi Metro Services On 3 Lines To Start Early On Diwali, Last Train At 10 pm

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will advance the commencement of services on three metro lines by an hour and operate the last train at 10 pm instead of the usual 11 pm on Diwali.

Metro services on the Pink Line, Magenta Line and Grey Line, which normally begin at 7 am on Sundays, will start at 6 am from their respective terminal stations, the DMRC said in a statement.

The early services will be available on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka-Kakrola-Dhansa Bus Stand).

Further, in view of Diwali celebrations, the last metro train on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will commence its journey at 10 pm from terminal stations instead of the routine 11 pm, it mentioned.

The DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check its official website and social media handles for further updates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)