Video: German Tourists Recreate Lord Shiva's Nataraja Pose At Tamil Nadu Temple

A group of German tourists are garnering attention after finding a special way to show their respect for Lord Shiva. While exploring Tamil Nadu, the visitors had the chance to stop at the Brihadeeshwara Temple in Thanjavur. During their trip, the group recreated Ananda Thandava dance pose of Lord Nataraja, a form of Lord Shiva. Their attempt to copy the posture was filled with care and respect.

In the video, the tourists are first seen standing together for a normal group photograph. Things take a fun turn when one woman decides to do the Nataraja pose, which encouraged others to try as well.

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Soon, the entire group began copying the Ananda Thandava dance posture. While some managed to do the pose correctly, others find it difficult to balance on one leg, due to their age and physical ability. One tourist even stepped forward to perform the pose alone and left others in the group impressed.

Watch the full video below:

Brihadeeshwara Temple In Thanjavur Is A UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Brihadeeswara Temple is one of the most famous temples in Tamil Nadu, built by Chola king Raja Raja Chola I between 1003 and 1010 CE. Lord Shiva is worshipped here as Brihadeeswara or Peruvudaiyar. The temple took almost seven years to build and it stands on granite base that rises five feet above the ground.

Its rich history and architecture have also earned it a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. The temple is also known for its Nataraja statue, which was made of brass in the 11th century. The statue shows Lord Shiva performing his cosmic dance, representing his power and cycle of life.

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Other than Lord Shiva alone, the complex has smaller shrines dedicated to Nandi, Goddess Parvati, Lord Murugan and Lord Ganesha. Visitors can also find shrines for Dakshinamurti, Varahi and Thiyagarajar of Thiruvarur.