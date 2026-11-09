TVK MLA Assaulted Supporter? 'Out Of Context,' Says Leader On Viral Video

A controversy has erupted after a video purportedly showing TVK MLA and Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar assaulting a party supporter in Trichy went viral on social media.

In the video, the supporter, identified as Karthik Kumar, is heard telling the MLA, "I voted for you. I voted for Thalapathy."

Ravi Shankar is then heard asking him, "Where are you from?"

In a subsequent video recorded after the alleged incident, Karthik Kumar said he was from Thuraiyur assembly constituency and had been trying to raise concerns over a drinking water supply disruption in his area for the last 90 days.

He alleged that despite submitting multiple complaints to the municipality, there had been no response. He also claimed that Ravi Shankar was not responding to his phone calls.

A screengrab of the video that alleged assault

Karthik Kumar said that during a visit to a temple near the MLA's house, he saw the leader's government vehicle after which he approached the MLA to raise the issue. The assault happened after that, he said.

"I wouldn't have disturbed him if he had been there for personal reasons. But there was a government vehicle. When I raised my concerns, I was assaulted. Is this the price for voting for Vijay?" he said.

In a late-night clarification video, Karthik Kumar was seen sitting alongside Ravi Shankar and said the incident was being falsely projected on social media.

The MLA said there had only been a scuffle amid a crowd gathered. Nothing beyond that happened, he said, adding people should not spread false information. "We are together and working for the party," he said.

The DMK's IT wing shared the video of the alleged assault and expressed shock over the incident. Both the DMK and AIADMK have condemned the alleged assault and questioned what they called the "silence" of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the controversy.