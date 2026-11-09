'Never Been There': Anand Mahindra Reveals Why Ayodhya Tops His Diwali Bucket List

Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya have a special connection with the story of Lord Ram. Every year, the city lights up with lakhs of diyas to mark his return after 14 years of exile. The sight is something many people hope to witness at least once.

Businessman Anand Mahindra is among them. In a recent post on X, he revealed that Ayodhya is the one place he hopes to visit on Diwali someday. Sharing his thoughts, he also recalled the story behind the city's grand celebrations and extended festive wishes to his followers.

Anand Mahindra Wants To Celebrate Diwali In Ayodhya

Anand Mahindra shared a post on X, saying that his thoughts naturally travelled to Ayodhya on Diwali. He described the sight of countless diyas illuminating the city and connected it to the story of Lord Ram's return after 14 years of exile.

Interestingly, Mahindra revealed that he has never visited Ayodhya. However, he hopes to experience Diwali there one day and be part of the symbolic welcome to Lord Ram.

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Several users joined in with Diwali wishes and messages about Ayodhya. One user described the illuminated city as a sight that dispels darkness and brings out positive energy. Another wished Mahindra that his plans to visit Ayodhya would soon become a reality.

A follower also wrote, "May you get Prabhu ShriRam's invite soon", while another suggested spending at least two days in the city to experience its celebrations. One also suggested that Mahindra visit Kashi Vishwanath during Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.

The Annual Deepotsav

The celebrations Mahindra hopes to witness are part of Ayodhya's annual Deepotsav, a large-scale festival of lights organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Started in 2017, the festival marks the traditional account of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The lighting of diyas recreates the welcome he is believed to have received from the people of the city.

The 2026 edition marked the festival's tenth year. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the banks of the Sarayu, accompanied by religious rituals, cultural performances, a grand aarti and a Ramayana-themed drone show.

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The riverfront is prepared for the occasion, with the ghats arranged in grids for the diyas and space set aside for the evening's ceremonies and performances.

The scale of the event has grown considerably over the years. In 2025, a total of 26,17,215 diyas were lit across 56 ghats. The city is traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, and the Ram Mandir now stands at the centre of the town at Ram Janmabhoomi.