Inspired by Lord Ram's Journey, Noida Man Cycles 2,500 km From Rameswaram To Ayodhya

Inspired by Lord Ram's journey from Rameswaram to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravan, a 30-year-old man from Noida has cycled 2,500 kilometres from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh in 16 days, crossing seven states, ahead of Diwali.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Sarthak Chauhan said he has been making this long journey for the third year in a row, calling it a "wonderful way to experience India's diversity and culture".

"I reached Ayodhya on Friday. This is my third time. I cycled 2,500 kilometres from Rameswaram to Ayodhya in 16 days, crossing 7 states. Like Lord Ram, who began his journey by offering prayers at Rameswaram after defeating Ravan on Dussehra, and arrived in Ayodhya in time for Diwali and Deepotsav, I, too, set out on the same path. Every year, on Dussehra, we begin this journey after offering prayers at Rameswaram, and by Deepotsav, we reach Ayodhya," he said.

Chauhan said he had been travelling with his cycling team in the past, but decided to ride alone this time.

"Next year, I will try that, as around 50 cyclists are in my team. We will cycle to Ayodhya all the way from Rameswaram," he said, adding that people from Canada and England have evinced their interest in undertaking this journey.

When asked how he feels to be in Ayodhya, Chauhan told PTI Videos, "Ayodhya is becoming more and more radiant with each passing year. As far as law and order is concerned, the best part is that a person can now travel alone across the country and specifically through this state on a bicycle. In the past, I could not have even imagined setting out alone on a bicycle carrying my belongings, without the constant fear of being robbed along the way."

Chauhan specifically praised UP's law and order situation, saying that the improved condition instilled confidence in him to undertake his journey.

"Law and order has improved so significantly in the country and in UP that I no longer feel any fear, whether it is day or night. I am able to undertake this entire journey with confidence, in the name of Shri Ram," he said.

Speaking about Deepotsav, the cyclist said, "It is truly heartening to see this. And the festival 'Deepotsav' is no longer just a celebration for UP; it has truly become a festival for the entire India."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)