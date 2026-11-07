Ayodhya Lights Up With Over 30 Lakh Diyas Ahead Of Diwali

Ayodhya lit up with thousands of earthen lamps on Saturday as the city celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav, with more than 30 lakh diyas set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River.

The grand celebration showcased the city's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, with the illuminated ghats presenting a spectacular display of devotion and tradition, adding to the spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham.

The celebrations featured a series of cultural performances, including a spectacular light-and-sound show. Thousands of people gathered at the ghats to witness the grand festivities.

Artists also presented a series of performances depicting significant episodes from the Ramayana, bringing the epic's key moments to life through elaborate stage enactments.

Preparations for the 10th edition of Deepotsav had been underway for several days, with the event witnessing the participation of several dignitaries. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the celebrations, along with saints and other prominent guests.

Addressing the gathering, CP Radhakrishnan said, "After a long time, a saint became the chief minister of the state. PM Narendra Modi is from a humble background; he became the prime minister of this country, and he has been leading this nation for the last 12 years in the best way... When the Chief Minister mentioned that Ayodhya is not only a smart city or a solar city, Ayodhya is the spiritual city... Today, after the darshan at the temple, I feel proud that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the Ram temple is now a monument of our entire Hindu self-respect."

Addressing a massive gathering at Ram Katha Park after performing aarti and worshipping Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the city's transformation from centuries of struggle to its present cultural renaissance.

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement.

"An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints-if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..."

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

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