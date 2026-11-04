This Kashmir Train Ride Looks Straight Out Of Switzerland, But Costs A Fraction

You don't always have to travel abroad to experience those postcard-perfect winter train journeys. India has its own slice of Switzerland in the Kashmir Valley, where passengers can enjoy breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, frosted trees and picturesque landscapes, particularly during the winter months.

Train journeys through Kashmir offer travellers a chance to witness the region's winter beauty from a different perspective. As the train moves through the valley, passengers can enjoy views of snow-covered surroundings, mountain slopes and charming settlements along the railway route.

Videos of these scenic journeys have also caught the attention of social media users, with several travellers comparing Kashmir's winter landscapes to Switzerland.

One such video shared by content creator Sagar Chaurasiya on Instagram showcases the picturesque views along the railway route, giving viewers a glimpse of what a winter train journey through Kashmir can look like.

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Train Options And Departure Timings

Banihal Railway Station (BAHL) is one of the key boarding points for trains operating along the Kashmir Valley railway line.

Several services connect Banihal with destinations such as Srinagar and Baramulla. However, train numbers, operating days and departure timings can vary. Travellers should check the latest schedule on the official Indian Railways enquiry platform or IRCTC before planning their journey.

Where To Board And Deboard?

Travellers can board trains at Banihal Railway Station and travel towards Srinagar and other destinations along the Kashmir Valley railway network.

Srinagar Railway Station is one of the important stops along this route. Depending on the train service, passengers can also continue towards Budgam and Baramulla.

The journey offers beautiful views of the Kashmir Valley, particularly when the surrounding mountains and landscapes are covered in snow.

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Best Time To Plan Your Train Journey

January and February are among the best months to visit Kashmir if you want to experience its snow-covered landscapes. Mid-January to early February is particularly worth considering for travellers hoping to see snow-laden trees, mountains and railway tracks.

A morning journey can also offer better opportunities to enjoy the surrounding scenery in daylight, especially around the Banihal region.

Whether you are a travel enthusiast, a photography lover or simply looking for a memorable winter getaway, a train journey through Kashmir can offer a beautiful Switzerland-like experience without having to leave India.