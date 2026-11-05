Iconic Kalka-Shimla Heritage Route Will Soon Get A Hydrogen-Powered Toy Train

The iconic Kalka-Shimla toy train could soon get a green makeover. The Ministry of Railways is planning to introduce a hydrogen-powered train on the UNESCO World Heritage route as part of its efforts to promote cleaner rail transport. The initiative aims to reduce pollution in the ecologically sensitive Shivalik hills while encouraging more sustainable tourism in the region.

The proposed train will be introduced under the Centre's ‘Hydrogen for Heritage' initiative, which aims to bring cleaner technology to India's heritage rail routes. Hydrogen-powered trains rely on fuel cells to produce electricity, releasing water as their primary by-product instead of the pollutants associated with conventional diesel engines.

The plan is not entirely new. In 2023, the Centre announced its intention to run 35 hydrogen-powered trains across the country. A year later, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting the introduction of such trains on the historic railway line.

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The proposal has since moved ahead after the Railways completed a survey of the route. Barog railway station has also been identified as a site for setting up a hydrogen production plant to support the service.

Northern Railway officials confirmed that the project features in the 2024-25 plan. A trial run is expected to take place once the necessary technical and administrative procedures have been completed. . “This development will be significant for India's narrow-gauge network, with similar hydrogen train projects also underway on broad-gauge sections," they said, as quoted by The Tribune.

Officials said the 120-year-old Kalka-Shimla railway line would require specialised engineering solutions to accommodate hydrogen technology. Indian Railways is also undertaking other modernisation initiatives on the route, including the introduction of new coaches. The proposed facility at Barog would play a pivotal role in supporting hydrogen-powered operations.

However, they clarified that the train's introduction would depend on approval from the ministry, technical feasibility and the completion of necessary procedures.

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The 96-km-long Kalka-Shimla railway line was built during the British era between 1898 to 1903. It passes through 103 tunnels and crosses more than 900 bridges. The route offers passengers stunning views of the Shivalik hills and is celebrated for its engineering marvels and scenic beauty. It was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2008.



