Man, 97, Dies At His Own Birthday Party Dancing To 'Staying' Alive'

A 97-year-old California man pulled off a 'dramatic exit', passing away at his own birthday party just moments after tearing up the dance floor to the Bee Gees' “Stayin' Alive". Los Angeles-based baker Eden Malinoff took to social media to share the remarkable story of Vito, her neighbour, who went out dancing, partying and enjoying after throwing a Halloween-themed 97th birthday bash last week.

In the now viral clip, Vito can be seen clapping, dancing and smiling while dressed in a black button-down shirt and dress pants as the popular '70s disco classic played in the background.

24-year-old Malinoff said she baked a red wine chocolate cake for Vito, who was always full of energy and life, despite his advanced age. She said even she could not keep up with him when it came to celebrating life.

“This past week was Vito's 97th birthday, and in true Vito fashion, he wanted to celebrate by throwing a Halloween birthday rager,” said Malinoff, who runs a cake and cookie business.

“So of course I made him a cake. When I asked him the secret to living such a long life, he told me it was to never drink cheap liquor,” she continued, explaining that she made him a red wine chocolate cake in his honour."

However, Vito suddenly died at the party, shortly after the guests had sung "Happy birthday" to him. Malinoff said Vito was not intoxicated and that it was just a freak event.

“Unfortunately, the night did not end as anticipated and Vito made a dramatic exit. But if there's any way he could have chosen to go out it would have been like this,” said Malinoff. “He was surrounded by people he loved, we were celebrating his long and full life, and I'm just so grateful I got to be a part of it.”

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'This Is How I Hope To Leave'

As the video went viral, social media users were stunned but felt it was perhaps the best way to leave, surrounded by loved ones and partying.

"I feel like people are missing the fact that the man was 96. It is not a shocking thing for a 96-year-old man to die. That he got to spend his last bit of time among friends is wonderful. That it happened quickly is a blessing," said one user, while another added: "This is how I hope to go away from this life. Partying and enjoying."

A third commented: "For a 96-year-old person, this has to be one of the best ways to exit. A celebration of his life, surrounded by people he loves. Death does not have to be sad and scary for everyone."