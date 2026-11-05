Ayodhya Deepotsav Travel Guide: How To Reach, Places To Visit For A One-Night Trip

This Diwali, Ayodhya is preparing for one of the city's biggest celebrations, Deepotsav. On this day, lakhs of diyas illuminate the ghats of the Saryu River.



The main celebrations will take place on November 7 this year. Over 30 lakh diyas will be lit across 56 ghats for the event, a post by the Uttar Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department has stated. The entry gates to the ghats will be adorned with scenes from the Ramayana.



Deepostav is one of the most vibrant occasions in Ayodhya. If you are planning a trip to the city this weekend, reaching in time for the celebrations can be tricky due to traffic restrictions and heavy crowds.



Reaching Ayodhya For Deepostav



If you are travelling only for the main diya-lighting ceremony, keep some extra time between the event and your arrival in the city so that you can reach the ghats on time.



Ayodhya is connected by air and train to major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Visitors can also go to Lucknow and take a taxi or bus from there. It can take two-three hours to reach Ayodhya by road. If you are travelling by road, Ayodhya is around 630 km away from Delhi. It can take anywhere between 10 and 12 hours to reach the city, depending on the traffic.



Accommodation



Hotels, guesthouses and dharamshalas near attractions such as Ram Ki Paidi and Naya Ghat are convenient for travellers who want to stay close to the celebrations. These properties are often booked up in advance.



Travellers who are unable to find accommodation in central Ayodhya can book a hotel in Faizabad. Total accommodation and travel costs will depend on the hotel and mode of transport you choose.



Also Read: Lucknow Railway Division Rolls Out 50 Pairs Of Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath



Places To Visit



One of the popular places to visit during Deepostav is Ram Ki Paidi, a series of ghats decorated with lakhs of earthen lamps. The ghats attract huge crowds in the evening.



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi are religious places which see a lot of devotees gather every day.



Many visitors also attend the Saryu Maha Aarti in the evening.



Things To Keep In Mind



The Ayodhya police have put traffic diversions in place for Deepotsav. The outer diversion arrangements will remain in force from midnight on November 6 till November 8, or until the crowds leave after the event.



An internal traffic diversion plan for Ayodhya Dham will start at 7 am on November 7 and continue until November 8, subject to crowd movement and the end of the Deepostav.





Keep the traffic diversions in mind while planning your departure. Look up how much extra time the alternate routes might take.



Also Read: Malaika Arora's Abu Dhabi Getaway Has Ideas For Your Diwali Vacation