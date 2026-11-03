Lucknow Railway Division Rolls Out 50 Pairs Of Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

Keeping Diwali and Chhath in mind, Indian Railways has announced a big plan to help people travel home without trouble during the festive season. The Lucknow railway division has decided to start 50 pairs of special trains, which will together make 1,682 trips to manage the passenger rush.

Out of the 50 pairs, 15 will start or end their journeys within the Lucknow division. The remaining 35 will pass the division and complete 1,340 trips. Passengers will also have the option to board or get down at several stations between Charbagh, Alamnagar and Aishbagh.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the trains include the Varanasi-Delhi special (04209/04210), which will pass Charbagh and Alamnagar. People travelling to Mumbai can take the Gorakhpur-Mumbai special (01079/01080), which will also halt at Lucknow.

For those heading towards Kolkata, the Alamnagar-Kolkata special (03107/03108) will be another option. The railway division has also added special services between New Delhi and Barauni (02563/02564) along with New Delhi and Darbhanga (02569/02570).

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Apart from these services, Northern Railways has also announced more special trains during the festival season. These trains will connect Delhi with several cities, including Durg, Sheikhpura, Gorakhpur, Chhapra and Mau.

The Durg Hazrat Nizamuddin special will run every Sunday from November 1 to November 15. A special train between Sheikhpura and Anand Vihar will also run on November 1, and its return journey is scheduled for November 2.

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Passengers travelling between Delhi and Gorakhpur can use another special service on November 6 and 13, with return trips on November 7 and 14. There will also be five trips between Anand Vihar and Chhapra from November 3 to 17. The Mau Anand Vihar and return services will run on November 3, 10, 4 and 11, respectively.