Tejas Rajdhani vs Rajdhani: Why Indian Railways Is Upgrading Its Premium Trains

If you've booked a Rajdhani ticket, you probably know what to expect: an overnight journey, an air-conditioned coach, a berth to sleep on and meals served along the way. But some Rajdhani trains now come with a different name: Tejas Rajdhani.

The name might suggest an entirely new train service, but that's not quite the case. Indian Railways has been replacing conventional Rajdhani coaches with upgraded Tejas sleeper coaches. The train still runs as a Rajdhani, but the experience inside the coaches gets a makeover.

So, what do you actually get when you board a Tejas Rajdhani? Are the berths different? Are the toilets better? Does it run faster? And what happens to the food and ticket prices?

Same Sleeping Arrangement, But Newer Interiors

Tejas Rajdhani does not mean swapping your sleeper berth for an airline-style seat. Both trains offer First AC, Second AC and Third AC. You still get the familiar arrangements, like first AC has enclosed cabins and coupes, second AC has two-tier berths, and third AC has three-tier berths.

The difference is in the coaches themselves. Tejas sleeper coaches have upgraded interiors, newer fittings and air-spring suspension. They are designed to offer a more comfortable ride than conventional coaches.

Automatic Doors, CCTV Cameras And Fire Safety

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This is one upgrade passengers will notice even before settling into their berths. Tejas coaches have automatic entrance doors. These close before the train starts moving, unlike the conventional manual-door arrangement.

There are also CCTV cameras, fire and smoke detection systems, passenger information displays and emergency talk-back facilities. These features have been put in place to improve safety and help railway staff monitor the coaches.

Some Useful Upgrades In Toilets

Train toilets can make or break a long journey, and the Tejas upgrade brings improvements here too. The coaches feature bio-vacuum toilets, touch-free soap dispensers and toilet occupancy indicators. They also have panic buttons inside the lavatories.

Regular Rajdhani coaches have bio-toilets as well, but the Tejas coaches come with upgraded systems and fittings. There are also individual reading lights and charging points for passengers.

Does Tejas Rajdhani Run Faster?

This is where the name can be misleading. A Tejas Rajdhani is not automatically faster than a regular Rajdhani. Both are governed by the permitted speeds of their routes. Take the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, for example. It covers approximately 1,384 km, with an average speed of around 89 kmph and a maximum permitted speed of approximately 130 kmph.

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The journey takes about 15 hours and 32 minutes.

The actual travel time depends on the route, railway traffic, stoppages and operating conditions. The Tejas upgrade is primarily about the coaches, not reducing the journey duration.

Does The Menu Change?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you enjoy the meals served on Rajdhani journeys, there's no completely new food experience waiting simply because the train has Tejas coaches. Tejas Rajdhani follows the Rajdhani catering arrangement. Depending on the timing and duration of the journey, passengers may be served tea, breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner.

Meals are optional. You can also select the no-food option while booking your ticket. The menu and catering charges depend on the applicable IRCTC arrangements and travel class. So, the coach gets an upgrade, but the food service broadly remains part of the Rajdhani experience.

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Are Tejas Rajdhani Tickets More Expensive?

There isn't a fixed price difference that applies to every Tejas and regular Rajdhani service. Both follow dynamic pricing. Fares depend on the route, travel date, class, availability and catering preference.

Passengers should compare the actual fares on IRCTC for their intended date rather than assume that every Tejas Rajdhani ticket carries an additional charge.

Don't Confuse Tejas Rajdhani With Tejas Express

The two names sound similar, but the trains serve different purposes. The standalone Tejas Express is designed for daytime intercity travel. It has chair-car and executive-chair-car seating.

Tejas Rajdhani is an overnight service with sleeping berths. It is a Rajdhani fitted with Tejas-upgraded sleeper coaches. The first Tejas Express began operating between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa in May 2017. The Tejas Rajdhani upgrade came later, in 2021.

A Tejas Rajdhani is essentially a modernised Rajdhani, not a completely different train. You still get the overnight journey, familiar sleeping classes and Rajdhani catering. What you gain are newer coaches, automatic doors, upgraded toilets and additional safety technology.