Video: Traveller Pays Rs 5,300 For Rajdhani First AC Instead Of Flying For Cheaper. Was It Worth It?

A flight may get you to your destination faster, but for some travellers, the journey itself is just as important. Instagram user @malhar_31 recently shared a video documenting his journey from Mumbai to New Delhi, aboard the Mumbai Rajdhani Express, travelling in its First AC coach, giving viewers a look at the food and facilities available onboard.

He paid approximately Rs 5,300 for the ticket, including catering charges. But what made him choose the train over a flight? His video shows exactly what the experience was like.

Rs 5,300, Endless Food And A Bed To Sleep In

Malhar opened his video by saying that he could get a flight ticket for less than the First AC fare but still wanted to travel by train.

He was travelling on the 12951 Mumbai Rajdhani Express, in its highest class, AC First Class. The fare came to approximately Rs 5,300, including catering charges.

On boarding, he was served a bottle of water. He also pointed out that First AC has a proper bathroom onboard. After the train departed, the evening snack service began. He was served snacks with hot tea, which he said was freshly prepared in the pantry car.

He then took a walk through the First AC gallery, enjoying the views outside. The train was travelling at 130 kmph, as he mentioned in the video.

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Food was a big part of the video. After the evening snacks, Malhar was served hot soup as part of the early dinner service. He said it was prepared in the pantry car and particularly enjoyed its taste.

A vegetarian meal followed. For dinner, he had also ordered the continental option and shared a glimpse of the meal with viewers. He described it as delicious. Ice cream was served afterwards.

Once the train reached Vadodara Junction, he decided to call it a night. He set up his bed in the compartment and went to sleep.

Malhar woke up at around 6:30 am, when morning tea was served. He joked that passengers could go to sleep and wake up to find food and drinks waiting for them.

Breakfast began with hot cornflakes. Upma and poha followed, along with vegetable cutlets. Looking at the spread, he said, "Overall, ye breakfast ki thaali chhodo, ye toh poora brunch hai!"

He added that the meal had left him very full.

There was one more round of tea before the train reached Delhi. The Mumbai Rajdhani arrived at New Delhi Railway Station at 8:35 am, on time.

The Internet Is Divided

The video received plenty of love from railway enthusiasts and people who had travelled on the same train. "Epic food," one person commented. "Safar ka asali Maja train mein hi hai," another wrote.

A viewer who had travelled on the Mumbai Rajdhani the previous month shared, "had experienced last month what a great journey it was." Another passenger said, "I travalled in this train 3 times 5 star experience."

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The food spread also caught people's attention. "Iska matlab khaate raho," one user joked. Someone else felt the fare justified the meal, writing, "5300 diye the sawad to hona he cahiye tha."

A few viewers were tempted to try the experience themselves. "Phir toh mai bhi train me hi jaana chahunga," one person commented, while another called it "Really worth it."

But not everyone agreed with Malhar's decision to take the train, though. Several users questioned why someone would spend more time travelling by train when a flight could get them to Delhi much faster.

One comment read, "Flight fast hai... cheap hai.. acche nazare waha se bhi dikhte hai.. food waha bhi milta hai.. aur tumhare 3 course meal ke pehle tumhara destination aa jayega" Another user questioned the comparison, saying that flights usually cost upwards of Rs 6,500.

Some, however, pointed out that the overall time spent travelling to and from airports, including check-in and other formalities, also matters.