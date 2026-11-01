Video: What Does The New Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Look Like Inside?

The Indian Railways has added another Vande Bharat Sleeper service to its network, connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the new train on November 1. Ahead of its inauguration, a travel content creator offered a glimpse inside the train, offering a glimpse into some of the most important features designed to make long-distance journeys more comfortable for passengers.

Zahoor Hassan dropped a video on his Instagram handle, taking viewers inside the newly introduced train and highlighting its facilities across different classes.

From a dedicated shower area in the first-class coach to special arrangements for passengers travelling with pets, the train comes with several features that set it apart from conventional long-distance trains.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper: A Look At First And Second Coach's Luxury Features

One of the highlights that Hassan showed in the first-class coach is a special coupe with two seats for couples, along with an option of a four-seater arrangement. The coach also has a dedicated shower area, a vanity mirror, a food tray table and an attendant call button that passengers can use to request assistance.

The first-class section also features large windows to watch the scenic views during your travel, reading lights, coat hangers and a smart glass panel that can switch between transparent and frosted settings at the press of a button.

Passengers also have access to an emergency button instead of the conventional chain-pulling mechanism.

The vlogger also offered a look at the train's pantry, which has separate storage facilities for hot food and cold beverages, along with a freezer to store ice creams.

Another interesting feature is a dedicated pet cage, allowing passengers to travel with their cats and dogs.

The two-tier AC coaches come with additional privacy curtains and sun blinds. The train also has dedicated seating arrangements for passengers with disabilities, along with a separate washroom for them.

What's Available For Three-Tier AC Coach Passengers?

Hassan further highlighted the facilities available in the three-tier AC coaches. These include laptop charging points, Type-C and USB charging ports, food trays and bottle holders, making it convenient for passengers to work or relax during the journey.

The train also has western-style washrooms in the three-tier coaches, alongside the option of Indian-style toilets. Other facilities include a storage area for blankets and other necessary items.

For safety, every coach is equipped with CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers. An emergency communication button to contact the driver and attendants is also attached. There's also a dedicated resting space for train attendants.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Coaches, Distance And Ticket Prices

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper service was inaugurated today, November 1. The train, running at a top speed of 180 kmph, has 16 AC coaches in total and offers 823 berths. There is one first-class coach, four two-tier AC coaches and 11 three-tier AC coaches.

Covering a distance of 1,118 kilometres, the train is expected to complete the journey in approximately 16 hours.

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The Mumbai-Bengaluru service will operate under train numbers 27651 and 27652. The train will halt at eight intermediate stations: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.

Passengers planning to travel on the new service should note that ticket prices start at Rs 2,800.