Bengaluru To Goa In 13 Hours? New Vande Bharat Offers Western Ghats Views

A new Vande Bharat Express will soon connect Bengaluru and Goa, with a journey time of about 13 hours and 20 minutes. The train will run between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa via Mangaluru Junction. Passengers will also get to see the Western Ghats on the way, especially between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. The Railway Board approved the new train on October 30. It will connect several towns in Karnataka before reaching Goa.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route And Stoppages

The new Vande Bharat will be a chair car train. It will stop at various stations including

Shravanabelagola

Hassan

Sakleshpur

Subrahmanya Road

Kabaka Puttur

Mangaluru Junction

Udupi

Kundapura

Mookambika Road Byndoor

Murdeshwar

Gokarna Road

Karwar

The train will also stop at Thokur while travelling from Yesvantpur to Madgaon.

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What Can Passengers Enjoy On The Bengaluru-Goa Route?

The stretch between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road is one of the main highlights of the route. Passengers will get to see the hills, forests and green views of the Western Ghats. Passengers will also pass through towns such as Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Gokarna. These places are known for their beaches, temples and coastal views. In addition, passengers will get a chance to enjoy Karnataka's hills and coastal belt before reaching Goa.

Bengaluru To Goa Vande Bharat: Timings And Schedule

The train will run six days a week. Here are its timings:

Yesvantpur to Madgaon (Train No. 26655)

Departure: 7:35 AM

Arrival: 8:55 PM

Travel time: 13 hours and 20 minutes

Runs every day except Wednesday

Madgaon to Yesvantpur (Train No. 26656)

Departure: 8:20 AM

Arrival: 9:15 PM

Runs every day except Thursday

Two Vande Bharat train sets will be used for this service. The trains will be maintained at Yesvantpur and Madgaon. Watering facilities will be available at Mangaluru Junction.

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When Will Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express Start?

The new train is expected to start running in the third week of November 2026. However, Indian Railways has not announced the final launch date or ticket prices yet. The Railway Board has also decided to stop the existing Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (20645/20646) due to low passenger numbers.