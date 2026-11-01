Video: British Father-Son Duo Explore Rural India, Share Glimpses Of Village Life In Karnataka

A British father and son embarked on a motorcycle journey through South India, getting a closer look at the region's rural life. From riding through lush forests and exploring traditional farming practices to meeting local residents, their journey offered a glimpse into the region's countryside and everyday life.

The duo documented their experiences in a video titled THIS Is Why We Love India, shared on their YouTube channel, Mr Darcy & The Ol' Man - Extra Mile. Through their travel video, the duo take viewers along as they explore lesser-known parts of South India, interact with locals and experience everyday life away from busy cities.

Sharing the journey on their YouTube channel, they described the experience, “A morning chai, a ride through the forest, and an unexpected encounter with a community living far from the usual tourist trail. Then a sugar cane harvest, more beautiful miles, and sunset in Badami.”

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Forest Routes And Rural Landscapes

On the second day of their journey, the travellers began their ride from Halyal, a town in Karnataka. After stopping at a roadside shop for a cup of hot, sweet chai, they continued along narrow roads and forest trails.

The lush stretches of forest left a strong impression on them. Darcy remarked in the video that he had never seen such a vast forest before. As the route opened into flatter agricultural areas, the duo got a closer look at farming practices and village life.

They were particularly struck by the hands-on nature of farming in the region. While riding through villages, they noticed people working in the fields and carrying out agricultural activities without heavy machinery. They also witnessed villagers coming together to help when a tractor and trailer became stuck in a ditch.

The duo also spoke about the warmth of the people they encountered along the way, noting how villagers waved and greeted them as they passed through. Their journey included encounters with local animals, including cows, goats, pigs and monkeys.

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Traditional Farming And Local Experiences

The travellers also observed crops such as maize and sweet corn being dried along the roadside, with people sorting the produce by hand. The Ol' Man, whose real first name is James, compared these practices with farming in Britain, where a single tractor can cover large areas of land.

He also described smaller farms and traditional agricultural methods as sustainable. During the ride, the duo stopped at a village to watch sugarcane being harvested and processed by hand. They also sampled fresh sugarcane juice.

Affordable Food Leaves Them Surprised

Food was a big part of the journey. After a long ride, the father-son duo stopped at a small roadside diner for lunch and were surprised by the prices.

Darcy showed the menu in the video, pointing out that a chicken thali cost around Rs 150, while chicken masala was priced at approximately Rs 140. Comparing the prices with those in Britain, he noted how affordable the meal was.