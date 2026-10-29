Why Dev Deepawali Is One Of The Best Times To Visit Varanasi

Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, is one of India's most revered and widely visited cities. Surrounded by the sacred River Ganges and its iconic ghats (steps leading to the river), the city holds immense religious significance. In Hinduism, Varanasi is considered one of the holiest places and is closely associated with the attainment of moksha (liberation). Known for its spirituality, ancient heritage and the mesmerising Ganga Aarti, the city attracts millions of visitors every year.

Among its many attractions, Dev Deepawali, celebrated during the month of Kartik, stands out as one of the most spectacular events. Beyond visiting Varanasi's temples and historic ghats, experiencing this grand festival can make your trip truly unforgettable.

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What Is Dev Deepawali And Why Is It Celebrated?

Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima and is often referred to as the "Diwali of the Gods". According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day. It is believed that the gods descended from the heavens to celebrate the victory by lighting lamps along the ghats of Kashi (Varanasi).

To mark the occasion, millions of diyas are lit across the city's ghats, transforming the riverfront into a breathtaking sea of lights and creating one of the most stunning sights in India.

When Is Dev Deepawali This Year?

In Varanasi, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, around 15 days after Diwali. Similar to the Festival of Lights, the city's ghats are illuminated with countless earthen lamps, while devotional music, cultural performances and religious rituals add to the festive atmosphere.

In 2026, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on 24 November. If you are planning to visit Varanasi during this time, you can witness the city's spiritual charm at its peak and experience one of India's most enchanting festivals firsthand.

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Things To Do At Dev Deepawali In Varanasi

Witness The Spectacular Ganga Aarti

The evening Ganga Aarti becomes even more special during Dev Deepawali. The synchronised rituals, chanting and glowing lamps create a spiritually uplifting experience.

Take A Boat Ride On The Ganges

A boat ride offers one of the best views of the illuminated ghats. Watching millions of diyas reflect on the river is a sight you are unlikely to forget.

Explore The Famous Ghats

Walk along iconic ghats such as Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat. Each one comes alive with lights, prayers and celebrations.

Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

One of the most revered temples in India, Kashi Vishwanath sees a large number of devotees during the festival. The atmosphere is especially vibrant and devotional.

Enjoy Cultural Performances

Many areas across the city host classical music, dance performances and cultural programmes that showcase the rich heritage of Varanasi.

Capture The Festival Through Your Lens

From glowing diyas to beautifully decorated temples, Dev Deepawali offers countless photo opportunities for travellers and photography enthusiasts.

Essential Tips For First-Time Visitors

Book Your Stay Early

Hotels and guesthouses fill up quickly during the festival, so make your reservations well in advance.

Reach The Ghats Before Sunset

Arriving early helps you secure a good viewing spot and avoid last-minute crowds.

Wear Comfortable Footwear

You may need to walk long distances while exploring various ghats and nearby attractions.

Keep Your Belongings Secure

Large crowds gather during the celebrations, so stay mindful of your valuables.

Carry Water And Light Snacks

The festivities can continue for several hours, making it useful to stay hydrated and energised.

Respect Local Customs

Follow temple guidelines and local traditions to ensure a respectful and enriching experience.

With millions of glowing diyas, spiritual rituals and the timeless charm of the Ganges, Dev Deepawali offers an unforgettable experience and is undoubtedly one of the best times to visit Varanasi.