Which City Is Known As The London Of India?

Some cities are famous for their food and others are known for their history. But in eastern India, one city is home to grand colonial-era buildings, busy markets, old bookshops and neighbourhoods that have changed little over the years. Its links to British rule can still be seen today, making its historic areas worth exploring. In fact, its colonial-era architecture has earned it the title of the 'London of India.'

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Kolkata Is Known As The London Of India

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Kolkata is known by many names, and one of them is the London of India. The nickname stems from its colonial-era past and the many historic buildings that still shape the city's skyline. Formerly called Calcutta, it served as the capital of British India until 1911, leaving behind an architectural legacy that remains visible today.

Places To Visit In Kolkata

You do not need to follow a packed itinerary to see Kolkata's historic side. Start with a few landmarks and leave time to explore the streets around them.

1. Victoria Memorial

One of Kolkata's best-known landmarks, the Victoria Memorial was built in memory of Queen Victoria. The museum inside displays historical artefacts and artworks, and the surrounding gardens are ideal for a relaxed walk.

2. St. Paul's Cathedral

Near the Victoria Memorial, St Paul's Cathedral is one of Kolkata's best-known churches. Its Gothic-style architecture and stained-glass windows attract visitors, and the 19th-century building remains an important part of the city's history.

3. Howrah Bridge

One of Kolkata's most famous landmarks, Howrah Bridge connects Kolkata and Howrah across the Hooghly River. A walk along the riverfront offers some of the best views of the bridge and the activity around it.

4. General Post Office (GPO)

Situated in BBD Bagh, the GPO stands out for its imposing dome and architectural details. While it is one of Kolkata's historic buildings, it continues to operate as a functioning post office even today.

Take Time To Explore The City's Streets

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Kolkata is more than its historic buildings. Park Street is known for its restaurants and old institutions, while College Street draws book lovers with its rows of bookshops. No visit is complete without trying local favourites like kathi rolls and roshogolla, and if you're in the city during Durga Puja, you'll get to experience its biggest annual celebration.

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How To Get Around

Kolkata is easily accessible by air and rail from most major Indian cities. Once you are there, the Metro, taxis and app-based cabs make it convenient to get around. For a day of sightseeing, you can pair the Victoria Memorial and St Paul's Cathedral with a walk around BBD Bagh and the Hooghly riverfront.

While Kolkata is often associated with its colonial-era landmarks, there's much more to the city than its history. Its markets, food and vibrant cultural life offer plenty to explore long after you've moved on from the old buildings.