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Kolkata Police Constable Final Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Examination Scheme

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the Kolkata Police Constable 2026 final written tentative exam date, the exam is set to be conducted on November 29, 2026 from 12 noon to 1 pm

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Kolkata Police Constable Final Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Examination Scheme
The final written examination consists of four sections: GK, Maths, Reasoning and English.
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Kolkata  Police Constable Final Exam 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released an official notice regarding the tentative final written exam date for the Post of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police - 2024. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 for one hour from 12 noon to 1 pm. 

Applicants who appeared in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) exam stage can now download the exam date PDF notice through the official portal.

Candidates are advised to visit the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, prb.wb.gov.in, West Bengal Police, wbpolice.gov.in and Kolkata Police, kolkatapolice.gov.in frequently to get updates. 

Kolkata Police Constable 2026: Exam Pattern

  • The Final written examination will be conducted  in offline mode and will consist of a total of 85 objective-type multiple-choice questions.
  • For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark.
  • There is also negative mark provision, for every incorrect answer 0.25 mark will be deducted.
  • The question paper will be set in two languages Bengali & Nepali except for the dedicated English section. 
  • The exam will be conducted for one hour.

Click here to read notice

Kolkata Police Constable 2026 Syllabus

The final written examination consists of four sections: General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning and English Language. Check the important topics of each section. 

General Awareness

  • Indian National Movement
  • Important Government schemes
  • Social & economic development
  • State-level GK
  • Environmental issues

Elementary Mathematics

  • Number systems
  • Percentage & partnership 
  • Time and work 
  • Time and Distance

Reasoning & Logical Analysis 

  • Verbal reasoning 
  • Analogy & series 
  • Non Verbal  (mirror image, water image) 
  • Statement Assumption 
  • Statement conclusion

English Language 

  • Idiom & Phrases 
  • Active & passive voice 
  • Sentence improvement 
  • Direct & indirect speech
  • Nouns, Verb, Tense, Adjective

The admit card will be released a few days before the exam date, candidates must regularly visit the official website for upcoming announcements.

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