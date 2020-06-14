2 Kolkata Constables Die Of Coronavirus, 40 Policemen Recover

Dilip Sardar posted at Sealdah Traffic Guard died on Saturday.

On a day 40 policemen were released from hospital after being treated successfully for COVID-19, the Kolkata Police reported the death of two constables. Respects were paid to constable Dilip Sardar, who was posted at Sealdah Traffic Guard. He died on Saturday. He had been admitted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata earlier this week.



Constable Sebastian Xaxa of South Division reportedly died last Saturday.

Both were described as "COVID Warriors" by Kolkata Police, which tweeted messages of condolence.

Constable Sebastian Xaxa of South Division was one of our frontline #Covidwarriors, who laid down his life in our #FightAgainstCorona. A condolence meet in memory of the deceased was held today, in presence of @CPKolkata. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5LQUCtXnGi — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 13, 2020

Families of both men have been given an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh each. They will also receive Rs 10 lakh each as per the special government insurance scheme.

At least 200 police personnel have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks; some 100 have recovered.

Last month, in at least three separate incidents, Kolkata Police personnel protested against the absence of protective gear and the pressure of the pandemic and Cyclone Amphan duty even as some policemen tested positive for the virus.

At the Police Training School in central Kolkata, policemen protested after a constable tested positive but their living quarters were not sanitised for a couple of days.

Another protest broke out at Garfa police station after some personnel posted there tested positive. There was trouble at the camp of an armed police battalion for the same reason.

In all three cases, senior policemen had to come to the site of the incident to calm down agitated policemen.