Police Vandalise 30 Trucks In Kolkata Over Parking Issue, 3 Suspended

Tensions flared in Kolkata's New Alipore after truck owners' association accused the police of vandalizing at least 30 trucks over a parking issue without any prior notice.

Kolkata Police said that three personnel were suspended in this case.

Pankaj Kumar, head of the Alipore Truck Owners Association, stated that no prior notice was issued by the police regarding this matter.

"This has been done by New Alipore Police. We received a call yesterday and we sent driver immediately. As soon as they went ahead to move the vehicles, they were beaten up. You can see the damage they did to these vehicles. They said not to park vehicles here. After protests, they sent us a letter asking us to park the vehicles here and not on the main road. There is not enough space at the siding to park a loaded truck there...The Police are not cooperating with us. They had not given us any notice beforehand, Kumar told ANI.

"We were only told two days ago not to park the trucks here as it is causing difficulty for the ambulance as there is a hospital here...30-35 trucks have been vandalised...," he further said.

