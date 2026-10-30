<i>Udta Teer</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Crosses Rs 45 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer has completed its first week in theatres, taking its worldwide box office collection to Rs 46.28 crore.

What's Happening

The film has maintained a steady run during its opening week, although its daily domestic earnings have gradually declined since the weekend.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore nett in India on Thursday, October 29.

The earnings came from 5,744 shows across the country.

This was a marginal 1.9% drop compared to Wednesday's collection of Rs 2.65 crore.

With this, the film's domestic nett collection has reached Rs 31.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 37.28 crore.

The overseas market added Rs 50 lakh on Thursday, taking the cumulative international gross to Rs 9 crore.

Consequently, the film's worldwide theatrical collection has reached Rs 46.28 crore.

Udta Teer Performs Better Than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

At the same stage of their theatrical runs, Udta Teer has earned more than Ayushmann Khurrana's previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

On its seventh day, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 2 crore net in India from 4,940 shows. Its domestic net collection stood at Rs 29 crore, while the India gross reached Rs 34.43 crore.

The film earned Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on the same day, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 5.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 40.23 crore.

In comparison, Udta Teer has collected Rs 46.28 crore worldwide, approximately 15% more than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do at the corresponding stage. The difference between the worldwide collections of the two films stands at Rs 6.05 crore.

Udta Teer Day 7 Theatre Occupancy And Footfalls

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 12.64% across Hindi 2D screenings on Thursday. Night shows witnessed the highest audience turnout, with occupancy reaching 17.92%.

Evening screenings registered 11.92% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 11.85%. Morning shows had a comparatively lower occupancy of 6.31%.

As per the reported figures, Udta Teer recorded 1,46,645 admissions on Day 7. Its total theatrical footfalls in India have now reached 16,13,257.

The film also registered an average collection of approximately Rs 4,526 per show.

Background

Directed as a comedy-driven espionage entertainer, Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

The film also marks Mukul Dev's second posthumous screen appearance following his death in 2025.