Kolkata Police Constable Result Out: Nearly 48,000 Shortlisted For Physical Tests

Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Recruitment 2026 result has been declared by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in.

According to the board's announcement, 47,943 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,969 vacancies in the Kolkata Police, including 3,624 posts for male constables and 345 posts for Lady Constables. Candidates who have cleared the written examination should now prepare for the upcoming physical tests.

How to Check Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable preliminary examination results:

Visit the official WBPRB website at prb.wb.gov.in .

. Open the results section on the homepage.

Find the link titled Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Preliminary Written Test Result 2026.

Click on the result link and enter the required credentials, such as the application serial number and date of birth, if requested.

Submit the details to view your result.

Check your qualifying status carefully.

Download or print the result for future reference.

Kolkata Police Constable Exam and Answer Key Details

The preliminary written examination for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable recruitment was conducted on December 21, 2025.

The examination followed an OMR-based format and consisted of multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The WBPRB released the provisional answer key on December 31, 2025, allowing candidates to review their answers. The final answer key was subsequently published on October 8, 2026.

With the preliminary results now announced, qualified candidates should focus on preparing for the upcoming PMT and PET rounds.

What Should Candidates Do Next?

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written examination should download their PMT and PET admit cards as soon as they become available. They should carefully check the test schedule, reporting time and venue mentioned on the hall ticket.

Candidates should also familiarise themselves with the prescribed physical measurement and physical efficiency requirements for their respective posts.