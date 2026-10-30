'Very Misunderstood Character': Rakul Preet Singh On Playing Surpanakha In <i>Ramayana</i>

Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The actor described the mythological character as someone who is often misunderstood and has several layers to her personality.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Rakul spoke about what drew her to the project and why she was excited to be part of the epic adaptation.

“I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades,” Rakul Preet Singh said.

Surpanakha's role in the Ramayana is often discussed in connection with the events that eventually led to the war between Lord Rama and Ravana. According to Hindu mythology, she approaches Rama and Lakshmana during their exile in the forest. After being insulted and having her nose cut off by Lakshmana, she turns to her brother Ravana for revenge.

Her encounter with the brothers eventually sets several events in motion. Ravana later disguises himself as a sage and abducts Sita, which leads to the battle between

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film is based on Valmiki's ancient epic, which continues to hold religious and cultural significance across India. The makers are planning to present the story as a two-part franchise, with a global audience in mind.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the project is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.