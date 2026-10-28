Why This Place Is Known As The Millionaire Village Of India

Some villages in India are known for their food while others are known for their handicrafts. Some are also famous for the way people live and work together. But there is one village in Maharashtra that has earned an unusual nickname because of the prosperity its residents have built through farming. It is also an interesting place for travellers who want to see a different side of rural India, away from the usual sightseeing spots. In fact, the best part about this village is that it is resided by millionaires.

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Hiware Bazar Is The Millionaire Village Of India

Photo: Facebook/@HiwareBazar

Located in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, Hiware Bazar is popularly known as the Millionaire Village of India. Over the years, reports have highlighted the number of households that became prosperous through agriculture and dairy farming.

The village's transformation is closely linked to better water management and a collective effort to improve farming.

The change gathered pace in the 1990s, when sarpanch Popatrao Pawar and local residents began working on water conservation. They built check dams and contour trenches to collect rainwater, while water budgeting helped farmers decide which crops they could grow with the resources available.

These steps helped improve groundwater levels and farming incomes in an area that had long struggled with drought.

The nickname comes from the reports about the village's wealthier households. The figures have varied over time, so it is best understood as a popular label rather than a current, officially verified count.

What Can Travellers See And Do In Hiware Bazar

Hiware Bazar is not the sort of place where you will spend the day hopping between major tourist attractions. The village is better suited to travellers interested in rural life, farming and the work that has gone into changing the local landscape.

* Visit Hanuman Mandir

The village temple is a local landmark and an easy stop while exploring the settlement.

* Look At The Water-Conservation Work

Check dams, rainwater-harvesting structures and contour trenches are central to Hiware Bazar's story. Seeing them helps explain how the village manages water in a drought-prone region.

* Learn About Its Farming Practices

Agriculture and dairy farming remain important to the local economy. Visitors interested in sustainable farming can learn how water availability influences crop choices and daily work.

* Explore The Village With A Local Guide

Students and visitors interested in rural development often come to understand Hiware Bazar's approach. Arranging a local guide in advance can make the visit more informative.

Remember that this is a working village, so ask residents before photographing their homes or farms.

Representational Image: Unsplash

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How To Get There

Hiware Bazar is roughly 110 km from Pune by road, making it a possible day trip for those willing to start early. The drive generally takes around two to three hours, depending on traffic and the route.

You can drive from Pune or travel to Ahilyanagar by train or bus and continue by road.

Since Hiware Bazar is not a conventional tourist destination, it is best to arrange a local guide before you pay a visit, especially if you want to understand the village's water-management projects.

A trip here offers something different from a standard sightseeing outing. The appeal lies in seeing how a village has worked with the land and its limited water resources to improve everyday life.