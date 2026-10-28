Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Gets Rail Line For The First Time Since Independence

Madhya Pradesh's railway network has expanded with the opening of two railway sections spanning 118 km. This includes a route that brings railway connectivity to Sidhi district, believed to be the birthplace of Birbal, for the first time since Independence. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Rewa–Churhat and Satna–Devendranagar sections virtually on October 24.

The Rewa-Churhat section, which links to Sidhi, is part of the 541-km Lalitpur-Singrauli railway project that aims to boost connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

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Sidhi Gets Railway Connectivity

The proposal to build a railway line to Sidhi dates back to 1956, as per the Economic Times. A promise was made to complete the line within 10 years, but the project remained stuck in the survey stage for decades. The Lalitpur-Singrauli railway project was sanctioned in 1997-98 with an initial estimated cost of approximately Rs 925 crore. Since then, the project's estimated cost has risen to approximately Rs 9,000 crore, as per ET.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the government's next aim is to extend railway connectivity to Sidhi district headquarters by December this year. Work is also being done on the railway section between Sidhi and Singrauli, where 16 tunnels are under construction. The government aims to extend the Lalitpur-Singrauli railway corridor to Singrauli by December 2028.



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Impact On The Region

The railway line is expected to give a boost to local trade and create new livelihood opportunities. It will also lead to improved transportation facilities for passengers and freight across Madhya Pradesh.

The new railway lines are expected to improve connectivity to tourist attractions across the Vindhya region, such as the White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur, Rewa Fort and Govindgarh. The projects could make visiting these destinations more convenient and support tourism-related businesses.

They could also strengthen connections between the industrial areas of Rewa, Satna and Singrauli. Vaishnaw said railway projects worth almost Rs 1 lakh crore are underway in Madhya Pradesh. The Rewa-Churhat and Satna-Devendranagar sections involve an investment of approximately Rs 1,943 crore.