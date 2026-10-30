Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Two Men Seen Sleeping On Mumbai Local Train's First-Class Seats, Passenger Raises Complaint

A Mumbai local train passenger filmed two men sleeping across first-class seats and raised concerns about possible ticketless travel. Western Railway responded after he shared the video and complained about difficulties contacting the railway helpline.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Two Men Seen Sleeping On Mumbai Local Train's First-Class Seats, Passenger Raises Complaint
Purav said 139 helpline couldn't connect him directly to an RPF officer.

A passenger travelling on a Mumbai local train recorded two men sleeping across seats in a first-class compartment and asked railway authorities to take action. The incident was reported on Thursday, 29 October, and the video was shared on social media. The passenger, identified as Chinmay Purav, posted the video on X, showing the two men lying on seats inside the coach. According to Purav, the incident took place at around 6.40 am on a slow local train that departed from platform 2 at Borivali railway station.

While recording the video, Purav raised concerns that the men might be travelling without valid tickets. He requested the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Borivali to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Purav also claimed that such incidents were common on local trains and that he had witnessed similar situations several times before.

In his social media post, Purav explained that he had tried contacting railway officials through the helpline number 139 but could not speak to a representative.

He said there was no clear option to connect directly with an RPF officer to report the incident.

Frustrated by the situation, Purav tagged Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Divisional Railway Manager, the Western Railway RPF and Mumbai Police in his post, hoping to bring the issue to their attention.

Western Railway Responds to Complaint

Following the complaint, the office of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central, Western Railway, responded to the social media post.

Railway officials confirmed that the matter had been forwarded to the relevant authorities for their attention.

However, it remains unclear whether the two men had valid tickets. Although Purav suspected they were travelling without tickets, the video did not provide any evidence to confirm this.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai Local Train, Mumbai Local Viral Video, Western Railway
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com