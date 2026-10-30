Two Men Seen Sleeping On Mumbai Local Train's First-Class Seats, Passenger Raises Complaint

A passenger travelling on a Mumbai local train recorded two men sleeping across seats in a first-class compartment and asked railway authorities to take action. The incident was reported on Thursday, 29 October, and the video was shared on social media. The passenger, identified as Chinmay Purav, posted the video on X, showing the two men lying on seats inside the coach. According to Purav, the incident took place at around 6.40 am on a slow local train that departed from platform 2 at Borivali railway station.

While recording the video, Purav raised concerns that the men might be travelling without valid tickets. He requested the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Borivali to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Purav also claimed that such incidents were common on local trains and that he had witnessed similar situations several times before.

In his social media post, Purav explained that he had tried contacting railway officials through the helpline number 139 but could not speak to a representative.

He said there was no clear option to connect directly with an RPF officer to report the incident.

Frustrated by the situation, Purav tagged Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Divisional Railway Manager, the Western Railway RPF and Mumbai Police in his post, hoping to bring the issue to their attention.

Western Railway Responds to Complaint

Following the complaint, the office of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central, Western Railway, responded to the social media post.

Railway officials confirmed that the matter had been forwarded to the relevant authorities for their attention.

However, it remains unclear whether the two men had valid tickets. Although Purav suspected they were travelling without tickets, the video did not provide any evidence to confirm this.