Student Gets Hit By Train While Walking On Tracks After Mumbai Local Chaos

The sun was preparing to set. Working professionals were wrapping up work and preparing to head home while some were already on their way back. Sahil Thite, a final year B. Com student, was returning home from a computer class in Thane when he was struck by a local train while attempting to cross the tracks and walk over to the other platform.

Thite, 22, was standing on platform number 4 at Bhandup station, waiting for a local train, when an announcement was made regarding a platform change. Thite's train was now arriving on another platform. Thite wanted to make it to the changed platform in time, so he decided to cross the tracks to reach the other side. It was then that he was struck by an AC local train and sustained severe injuries, which proved deadly.

What Caused The Platform Change?

A fire broke out near Kanjurmarg station on Monday morning at 10 am. Before that, an overhead wire technical glitch had occurred between Mulund and Thane. The two incidents led to massive disruptions on the Central Railway's suburban network.

Commuters on the Central Railway were seen stranded and queued up due to the lack of signal clearance for both slow and fast-line trains in the up and down directions.

READ | 3 Dead As Commuters Walk On Tracks After Mumbai Local Train Disruptions

The suburban timetable on the Central Railway's mainline, which connects south Mumbai with far-flung areas of Thane and Raigad districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as well as long-distance train services, was affected during the morning rush hour.

After waiting for hours with no trains moving, several passengers climbed down onto the railway tracks and began walking towards the next station, risking their lives.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, the signalling failure occurred at around 9.30 am, when all lines at Kanjurmarg were reported down, and signals went blank. This affected train operations at the station and on the section between Vikhroli and Bhandup.

Long Journeys For Commuters

Reportedly, there were no clear announcements being made inside the trains, leaving passengers unaware of their exact location, the duration of the train's stops, or what to expect next. Some passengers got off the trains and began walking along the railway tracks. This proved dangerous, as express and other local trains were still operating on the same route.

A journey from Thakurli to CSMT by a slow local train typically takes between one hour 15 minutes and one hour and 30 minutes half hours. On Monday, however, the trip took a full three hours. A slow local train bound for CSMT, scheduled for 2:13 pm, did not arrive until 5:10 pm.

Passengers traveling from Dombivli to CSMT on a fast local train also faced a delay of three and a half hours. Although the train picked up some speed after passing Bhandup, traffic came to a standstill again at Masjid station, where the train remained stationary for about 40 minutes. Between Masjid and CSMT, a line of local trains could be seen queued up, one after another, on the 'up' (towards CSMT) slow line.

Sahil's Family Demands Compensation

Thite's family is demanding compensation from the railway administration, alleging that his death was caused by the railway's negligence. The victim's relative said the government should provide a job to Thite's family since he was the sole bread winner.

"The government should provide whatever support they can to his family. He had two sisters; one of them should be given a government job so that their parents' hardships can be eased in the future. He was their only son, so my only request is that his family be supported and arrangements be made for a government job," the relative said.

Apart from Sahil Thite, two more people - Rahul Rajbhar (25) and Kharban Rajbhar (40) - died between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar.

(With inputs from Jui Jadhav)