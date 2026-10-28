Mumbai Man Quits Local Trains After Near-Death Experience, Pays 6 Times More Rent For Safety

A Mumbai man's account of giving up local train travel after a frightening incident has sparked a discussion on social media about overcrowding, passenger safety and the daily struggles faced by commuters. Tejas Joshi shared his experience on X, revealing that he travelled from Badlapur to Nariman Point for two years, taking a local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) before continuing by taxi. Prior to that, he had spent three years commuting from Badlapur to Andheri.

His life changed when he slipped while trying to board a crowded CSMT-bound train at Badlapur during peak hours. He narrowly avoided falling into the gap between the platform and the tracks.

Although he escaped unhurt, the incident left him deeply shaken.

Joshi decided to stop travelling by local trains and moved to Vikhroli, paying nearly six times his previous rent to live closer to work.

Despite the higher expenses, he said the decision brought him peace of mind and put an end to his recurring nightmares about falling from overcrowded trains.

Acknowledging that many commuters cannot afford to make a similar move, Joshi urged those who can to prioritise their safety.

His post drew reactions from several commuters who shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, "I take the train from Vikhroli so I can avoid the crowding at Thane station. My kurta tore. There was no dignity left."

Another recalled travelling from Dombivli to Nariman Point for five years in the early 1990s, saying the gruelling commute motivated him to work harder and succeed.

A third user argued that people should not have to endure poor travelling conditions merely to save money, stressing the importance of quality of life and peace of mind.

The discussion highlighted the difficult choices faced by Mumbai commuters, many of whom continue to rely on overcrowded trains despite persistent safety concerns.

Joshi ended his post with a stark warning: "No commute should come at the cost of your life."