Karwa Chauth 2026: Nick Jonas Sets Husband Goals, Priyanka Says, 'No One Like My Guy'

Priyanka Chopra had a special Karwa Chauth celebrations at home in Los Angeles as Nick Jonas adjusted his ongoing tour schedule to be home on the occasion. In her Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra mentioned Nick made the plan without he was being asked, setting a perfect husband goals for couples celebrating the festival.

"He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy... May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth," Priyanka wrote the caption.

Dressed in a red Sharara, Priyanka looked like a perfect Desi Girl. Her carousel post features famjam pictures with Nick and daughter Malti Marie. In one picture, Nick is seen hiding his faces with Malti Marie's tiny shoes. In another, Priyanka shared her accessories, including a mangalsutra, associated with the ritual.

The post drew immense love from the Internet.

A user wrote, "The way that Nick embraces, supports, respects and immerses himself in this culture is such a beautiful thing to witness and I'm so thankful that you have a man like this in your life."

Another comment read, "Our desi girl got the BEST jones brother."

Another comment read, "She didnt forget her roots even after moving to another country!!"

Nick is currently on tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers' 'Burning Up Tour All Over Again'. Inspired by their 2008 'Burning Up Tour', the North American concert tour kicked off in New York on August 20, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until December, with performances planned across the United States and Canada.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India. The couple share a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.