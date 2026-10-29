Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth Mehendi Is A Sweet Tribute To Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is getting into the festive spirit on Karwa Chauth with a special mehendi design dedicated to her husband, Nick Jonas. The actor gave the DIY design a personal touch with a sweet reference to their daughter, Malti Marie. She shared a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design on her Instagram Stories.

The image showed a close-up of Priyanka's hand decorated with mehendi, which she applied herself. The actor incorporated the initials of both Nick and Malti into the design. In the caption, she wrote, "DIY..Piya ke naam ki [in the name of my husband].. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating."

In another picture, Priyanka was seen applying chashni (sugar syrup) to her mehendi. "The question is will the chashni work? IYKYK," read the side note. Sugar syrup is added to help the mehendi develop a darker colour.

Earlier, during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka Chopra shared an endearing anecdote about a romantic gesture Nick Jonas made for her on Karwa Chauth. "We've tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn't appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70,000 people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn't visible," the actor said.

"Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon," she gushed.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India. The couple share one daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogate in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Brings A 'Diwaloween' Twist To Her Los Angeles Home Balcony, See Pic



