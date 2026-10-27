Priyanka Chopra Brings A 'Diwaloween' Twist To Her Los Angeles Home Balcony, See Pic

'Tis the festive season, and it seems Priyanka Chopra is fully embracing the celebrations. The actor recently shared a picture accompanied by the quirky term "Diwaloween," a blend of Diwali and Halloween.

Details

Priyanka Chopra is getting into the festive spirit with a blend of Halloween and Diwali decor. The actor recently shared a photo of her decorated Los Angeles home balcony on social media, calling the season "Diwaloween" as she combined elements of both celebrations.

The balcony featured warm string lights and fairy lights, creating a cosy atmosphere. Halloween-themed decorations, including a large spider and hanging spooky ornaments, added a seasonal touch. Priyanka's decor offered a mix of Halloween charm and Diwali warmth, giving fans a glimpse of how she is preparing for the festive season at home.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti, at their home in Los Angeles. The family marked the occasion with traditional rituals, including a Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the most heart-warming moments from the celebration showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the kanya pujan ritual.

The family coordinated their festive outfits in shades of green. Nick wore a traditional kurta, while Priyanka opted for a suit. Malti looked adorable in a frock, accessorised with bangles and a scarf bearing the words "Jai Mata Di".

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti From Burning Up Tour