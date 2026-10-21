Kim Kardashian's First Halloween Costume Of 2026 Is Inspired By Her Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has found inspiration for her first Halloween look of 2026 right at home. The reality TV star has recreated her eldest daughter North West's style, complete with a blue wig, bold makeup and the accessories that have become part of the 13-year-old's look.

Kim Kardashian shared pictures of her transformation on Instagram on October 20. She captioned the post “Halloween 2026.” The look was inspired by North's promotional pictures for her debut EP, N0rth4evr, which was released in May. Instead of choosing a traditional Halloween character, Kardashian went for a look that closely matched her daughter's music-era style.

The 46-year-old wore a black N0rth4evr album cover T-shirt over an oversized striped full-sleeved top, paired with a pleated miniskirt. A bright aquamarine-blue wig, similar to North's hairstyle, completed the outfit.

The details were just as important to the recreation. Kim added a spiky skull necklace, bracelets, dramatic fake eyelashes and elaborate nail art. She also copied North's facial piercings, including a faux bridge piercing, along with silver studs on her face and body. High-ankle sneakers finished the look.

About North West

North is Kardashian's eldest child with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. She has been exploring music and released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, in May. She also made her voice-acting debut in the 2023 animated film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and has appeared in social media content with her mother.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three other children together: Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The former couple share joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Kim Kardashian, who rose to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, later became a familiar face on Hulu's The Kardashians.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian's Stunning Black Bikini Is Proof That Summer Starts And Ends With Her