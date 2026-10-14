Khloe Kardashian Says She's Focused On Healing Rather Than Finding A New Partner

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has not had sex in four years, saying she is happy with the changes she has made in her life since her split from Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star recently opened up about her personal life on The Kardashians, explaining why she is not ready to start dating again despite her family's suggestions.

The conversation took place during the latest season premiere of Season 8 of the popular reality show, when Khloe was speaking to her friend Chris Appleton about being single. She said she was proud of herself for taking time to heal instead of getting into another relationship.

During their conversation, Chris asked Khloe about her dating life and whether she had been sexually active since her last relationship.

“How long has it been? Just tell me you've had sex.”

Khloe replied, “Nope. December four years. Chris Appleton, he literally gets stunned every time he hears that I am still not sexually active. It's crazy.”

Her revelation also caught the attention of her family. Kim Kardashian suggested that Khloe could consider reconnecting with someone from her past, but Khloe was quick to dismiss the idea.

“After like seven months I'll recycle,” Kim said.

Khloe, however, was not convinced that revisiting old relationships was a good idea. “My recycle list is such a gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel.”

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also joined the conversation and jokingly asked Chris, “Why don't you sleep with her then?”

Although Chris indicated that he would, Khloe did not seem interested in the suggestion.

Khloe later explained that she was not looking to have casual relationships and was also hesitant about dating someone new.

“I can just have sex with people, I don't want to just do that. I feel so afraid to even consider dating someone right now, where, like, I don't want to."

Looking back at 2022, she said she was in a very different place emotionally while dealing with her relationship troubles with Tristan.

"2022: It was such a different me; it was a darker me. I was sad. I remember how different my energy was because I was going through it with Tristan. I've changed so much in a better way, and I am really proud of myself for taking my time and healing.”

Khloe added that she had avoided returning to old relationships simply because she was lonely. While she hopes to find someone to spend her life with eventually, she does not want to rush into a relationship.

“I think the goal for everyone is to find someone to grow old with, but I'm not just going to force that.”

Khloe and Tristan's relationship was on and off between 2016 and 2021. They share two children together, but their romance came to an end after Khloe discovered that Tristan had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols.

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