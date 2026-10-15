Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles In Amit Aggarwal's Strapless Couture With Banarasi Drape

Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the Swarovski Diwali party and served a look for the fashion books. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the actor understood the assignment and served glamour in custom Amit Aggarwal couture.

Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles In Amit Aggarwal Couture With Banarasi Drape

Rashmika Mandanna arrived looking all decked up in a blue Amit Aggarwal outfit. The strapless corset, studded with thousands of crystals, was paired with a solid skirt featuring gathered details around the waist.

The actor carried the Banarasi dupatta draped over her arms. As for her hairstyle, she straightened her locks and parted them down the centre. Matching the shining crystals were her diamond-studded accessories, including rings, ear cuffs, a necklace with a drop pendant, a watch, and stacked bracelets.

For make-up, the actor opted for a creamy brown-hued lipstick, pink blush, and brown eyeshadow. She tightly lined her upper waterline and applied a thin layer of eyeliner. For the upcoming Diwali parties, you can recreate this look and turn heads among your friends and loved ones.

Rashmika Mandanna On The Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Cocktail 2, and she will next be seen in Ranabaali with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in the 1870s. It revolves around a fictional warrior, Ranabaali, who leads a resistance movement against the British colonial government during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. Rashmika plays Ranabaali's wife, Jayamma.

Inspired by her character in the film, she recently donated a three-month ration supply to 400 families. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed, "I understand that surviving each day can be difficult enough. And if there is even a small way I can ease your burden, support your family, and make your days a little lighter, I have always wanted to do it gladly."

Speaking about her philanthropic step, she revealed, "I've adopted 400 families today, and I want to help 400 families at a time for three months each and continue this for the next one year. I hope they can save the money spent on groceries and use it to plan their futures better."

In the caption, she said that this is one of the similarities between her and her on-screen character, Jayamma. She further noted that she has been donating for a long time behind the scenes, thinking it was enough that only she and her team knew about their efforts.

However, Rashmika Mandanna came forward this time to reveal her initiative because she would like more people to join her in doing their bit for underprivileged communities. "If this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this, I would be happy," she added.

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