Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Ivory Saree, Vijay Deverakonda Complements Her In All-White At <i>Ranabaali</i> Event

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are nothing short of style icons. Be it any occasion, the power couple always manages to win hearts with their impeccable fashion choices. For the grand pre-release event of their upcoming film Ranabaali, Rashmika and Vijay exuded a regal charm in statement couture picks.

For the event, Rashmika opted for an ivory saree by designer Mrunalini Rao. The gorgeous silk saree was adorned with intricate zari and stone work at the borders. She teamed the saree with a fitted, full-sleeved red blouse. The contrast between the pale drape and the bright red hue brought definition to the look. The blouse came with a high neckline and ornate embroidery across the shoulders and upper bodice. Instead of competing with the saree, the bright tone complemented it beautifully, making the saree take centre stage.

For accessories, the actor kept things minimal. She chose a matching choker-style necklace and small stud earrings to complete the look. Rashmika's hair was pulled back into a neat bun, keeping the main focus on her attire.

The actor opted for a soft glam makeup with defined eyes, soft blush, and natural pink lips.

On the other hand, her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, complemented Rashmika's look in an all-white ensemble by Ananmika Khanna. He wore a traditional bandhgala-style jacket over a matching kurta. The statement-making jacket came with a clean silhouette, curved seam detailing, and a fitted shape. It also had gold-toned ornamental buttons and two front pockets.

The actor rolled up the sleeves of his kurta, giving the look a structured and masculine feel. He paired the kurta and bandhgala jacket with a silk dhoti. The neat pleats and fluid nature of the dhoti made the look stand out even more. Vijay completed his look with gold bracelets and matching rings.

His long hair was styled in a sleek, swept-back look as he sported his signature full moustache, giving his look a rugged yet sophisticated appearance.

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