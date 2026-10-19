'Zero Without Kids': <i>Bigg Boss</i>'s Kanika Mann On Facing Family Pressure

Actor Kanika Mann has talked about the pressure she faces from her family to have kids. The Bigg Boss 20 participant spoke to fellow contestant Aasif Khan about how her family has seemingly tied her worth to becoming a mother.



Kanika told Aasif that her family would continue to consider her “zero” until she has kids.



Kanika told Aasif how her family is asking her to have children, IANS reported.

“My family members count me as zero. Until I give them two or three kids. Till then I am zero,” Kanika said.



Reacting to Kanika's comment, Aasif said that his mother was also pressuring him to get married and have kids. The Panchayat star married his long-term partner Zeba in 2024.



Aasif added that his mother drops hints on the matter in amusing ways and even focuses on when he will become a father rather than how his career is going.



The Bigg Boss 20 contestant recalled an incident when he and his family had booked tickets for Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca. Excited about the trip, he told his mother he had some good news to share, only for her to assume that he was going to tell her about having a child.



Earlier, the Naagin actor had said that she was facing pressure to get married. Kanika recalled that people around her said that turning 22 was a sign that she was ready to tie the knot.



The actor told content creator Siddharth Aalambayan that women face expectations to get married from an early age.



This is also reflected in how they are brought up, she explained, with girls being taught housework as children.



Kanika added that girls are also taught how to mould their personality into that of an ideal daughter-in-law, including how to dress appropriately.



She recalled an incident where she was questioned by a relative about what she was wearing at home.



“I remember a relative of mine coming over. She asked my family, ‘Why do I wear leggings at home?' So what kind of clothes do you wear at home?” the actor said.



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