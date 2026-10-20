Inside YouTuber Sourav Joshi's Multi-Crore Uttarakhand Home With Luxury Cars, Gaming Room, And Private Lift

In the latest episode of her YouTube vlog, filmmaker Farah Khan visited Sourav Joshi's stunning luxury bungalow in Uttarakhand, giving fans a glimpse into his lavish mountain home.

From its picturesque setting to its impressive interiors, the property instantly caught the filmmaker's attention. As soon as Farah and Dilip entered the house, Sourav and his wife welcomed them with a bouquet of flowers and gave them a tour of the garden. Sourav then introduced them to his joint family, which lives together in the house.

Sourav's living room was designed in a contemporary style and followed a neutral colour palette. The space featured a plush off-white couch, an elaborate chandelier and plants in every corner. The main highlight of the room was a wooden display cabinet housing artefacts and decorative pieces.

They then took a tour of the basement, which featured a gym and a garage filled with Sourav's multi-crore car collection. Sourav revealed his love for collecting cars, with his collection including Ferraris, Thar and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, among others. The YouTuber recently bought a mustard-and-black-coloured limited Trophy edition Defender.

Upstairs, there was a beautifully decorated temple room with wooden panelling featuring a huge Om symbol, marigold flowers on the walls and idols placed on an elevated platform. “My mother likes doing bhajan and keertan, so everyone sits here to do it,” Sourav shared.

They then took a tour of the white-finish open kitchen, while the main kitchen was tucked behind it. The huge windows allowed ample sunlight to brighten the space. Sourav revealed that they designed the house in such a way that it helps him vlog from any angle.

The entire ground floor consisted of around 3-4 rooms for Sourav's parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, along with guest rooms. The first floor was dedicated entirely to Sourav's brother and cousins. The floor also had its own kitchen for late-night cravings, a gaming room and a private lift.

Outside the rooms, there was an open balcony offering stunning views of Nainital and Bhimtal. Lastly, they took a tour of Sourav's bedroom. The all-white room was equipped with smart technology, including controls for the lights and fan. The room also had a walk-in closet featuring an extensive perfume collection, luxury bags and more.

The floor also included a studio with a sunroof and a huge terrace decorated with plants and a cosy seating area.

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