Inside Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Scenic Verandah

Fresh off the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, Ali Fazal will celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow. On the personal front, he and his wife, actor Richa Chadha, have built a life together in Mumbai and welcomed their daughter in 2024.

Located in Juhu, their sea-facing home offers a quieter environment despite being situated in one of the city's busiest neighbourhoods.

The couple moved into the property in 2020, as reported by MagicBricks, seeking more space and a setting that would suit both their personal and professional lives. Curly Tales also featured the home in a house tour. Richa said during the tour, "We loved that it had personality. It has high ceilings, it's an old building, and it's not a glass box. It has character."

One of the most striking areas of the house is the verandah. Open and airy, the space is surrounded by plants and provides a relaxed retreat from the bustle of the city. It gives the family a place to unwind and enjoy quiet moments throughout the day. "This is our favourite spot. It's breezy, it's open, and it reminds us of how homes used to be built with actual verandahs to just sit, drink tea, and unwind," said Richa.

Inside, the interiors follow a practical and lived-in approach rather than a highly curated aesthetic. Large windows allow natural light to flow through the rooms, while the living area features books, artwork, and decorative pieces that appear to have been collected over time, giving the space a personal touch.

The home also supports the couple's work commitments. With both actors frequently working from home, they opted for a property that provides enough room for reading, writing, script preparation, and meetings without disrupting daily life.

Artwork is another notable feature throughout the house. Framed prints, illustrations, and other pieces displayed on the walls add character to the interiors and contribute to the home's distinctive personality. "Everything in the house has a story. We didn't just hire someone and say, 'Decorate the house.' We collected things from our travels, gifts from friends, and vintage finds over the years," said Richa.

The dining area is designed with functionality in mind. Rather than serving as a formal entertaining space, it acts as a hub for everyday family activities, from shared meals to casual conversations.

Greenery plays a major role in the overall appeal of the property. Indoor plants, open views, and natural surroundings help create a sense of tranquillity rarely associated with metropolitan living. "You hear birds chirping in the morning, which is so rare in Mumbai. When you look out, all you see is green. It feels like you're away from the city even though you're right in the middle of it," said the Heeramandi star.

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