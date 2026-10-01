'Irritating, Annoying': Richa Chadha On Ali Fazal Micromanaging Their Daughter's Routine

Parenting today looks starkly different from that of the previous generation. It's more about both parents being hands-on with their children, spending time, and creating a safe space rather than the entire burden of childcare falling on women. It might not be the reality for everyone, but the gradual shift is endearing.

In a recent conversation with Movified, Richa Chadha opened up about the kind of father Ali Fazal is. While she finds his 'obsession' with their daughter Zuni "irritating" and "annoying," she also thinks that it is better than having an absent father.

Richa Chadha On Ali Fazal's 'Obsession' With Daughter Zuni

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter in July 2024. Zuneyra Ida Fazal, or as they fondly call her, Zuni, is the centre of her parents' world, like every child is. But there is a slight twist. Usually, we see mothers obsessing over their children's routines, but here, it is the father who is particularly involved.

"It irritates me," said Richa, adding, "He's sitting in Srinagar and asking whether Zuni's khichdi for lunch had pumpkin in it or not."

She often asks him to take it easy. "I'm like, 'Leave it. Why do you have to micromanage everything?' He is that particular. It is annoying."

According to Richa, Ali gets a little too worried about their daughter. "There is a nanny, there is me, and all of us are here taking care of her. Why are you so worried?" she recalled asking him.

However, she does not mind Ali obsessing over their daughter. "It's a good problem to have. In a world of absent fathers, it's a sweet problem to have," Richa added.

Ali Fazal Is 'Seriously Anxious' After Becoming A Father

Two months after Zuni was born, Ali Fazal told Vogue India, "Having a baby fills a void that you weren't even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It's freakin' hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her."

Interestingly, after the birth of his daughter, he shared that he became more relaxed. "Questions such as 'What will happen next?' and 'Will work happen or not?' are fewer. There's been a serious realignment of priorities," he added.

After childbirth, Richa Chadha had a tough postpartum phase, during which she even considered medication. She had an identity crisis, which eventually led her to create Musafiri, an eight-episode non-fiction travel series. The first city she explores in the show is Mumbai.

Also Read | 'Relationship Can't Survive Without Respect': Richa Chadha Shares Non-Negotiables In Her Marriage To Ali Fazal