Swara Bhasker Wears <i>'Moti'</i> Blouse At <i>Rise And Fall 2</i> Premiere To Answer 3 Years Of Body-Shaming

Swara Bhasker has found her own way to answer the trolls who have commented on her body since she became a mother. At the premiere of Rise and Fall Season 2, the actor wore a purple saree with ‘moti' embroidered on her blouse, turning a word used against her into a statement of her own.

The actor, who is among the contestants on the reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag, spoke about the trolling she has faced since the birth of her daughter Raabiyaa. While talking to Sehwag, Swara said that strangers have been commenting on her postpartum weight for the past three years.

She said, “Meri beti teen saal ki hai. Aur teen saal se mujhe itna logon ne…ajnabiyon ne, jinko mai bilkul nahi janti, social media pe, yahan wahan. (My daughter is three years old now. For three years now, strangers who I don't know have trolled me on social media and elsewhere).”

Swara also listed some of the words people have used for her body. She said, “Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become that. I accept your terminology and own it now).”

Swara is married to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed Raabiyaa in 2023.

Rise and Fall Season 2 premiered on Saturday and is available to stream on Prime Video and MX Player. New episodes are released every day at 12 PM. The season also features Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, Niharika Tiwari, Sara Gurpal, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova and Anish Bhaga.



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