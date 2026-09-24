Why Virender Sehwag's Gen Z Kids Are 'Upset' About His <i>Rise And Fall 2</i> Hosting Stint

Virender Sehwag's children were not convinced when the former cricketer told them he was going to host a reality show. Sehwag is making his reality show hosting debut with Rise and Fall Season 2, but his children were concerned that the show's confrontational format could affect his image.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sehwag revealed that his children, Aryavir and Vedant, questioned his decision to take up the hosting gig. According to the former cricketer, they were worried about the arguments and fights that are an integral part of reality shows and told him that viewers could end up abusing him.

"They were upset, they said, 'Papa, why are you doing this?' Because these shows will have fights and arguments. What will you do there? Your image will be spoiled. People will abuse you," Sehwag said.

However, Sehwag told them that he wanted to try something different after spending years in cricket commentary and cricket-based shows.

"So, I said, it's okay, we can try something new. I have done a lot of cricket commentary, I have done a lot of cricket shows. Now perhaps we can try this and see how this show goes," he recalled.

The former cricketer also explained to his children that if contestants get into arguments on the show, he could step in and try to resolve the situation. "And I said, if people fight, then it is my job to explain things to them, right? So I can try doing that," he said.

His children, however, were still not completely sold on the idea. "They said, 'Okay, okay, but this is not right.' So, they are not convinced," Sehwag added.

Rise and Fall Season 2 is set to premiere on September 26 on Prime Video. The second season marks a change in the show's hosting lineup, with Sehwag taking over from Ashneer Grover.

The reality show features 15 contestants, who will be divided into two groups: rulers and workers. The format revolves around power, strategy and shifting alliances as contestants navigate their way through the game.

The confirmed contestants for the second season include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Raj Grover, Kajal Raghwani, and several others.

For Sehwag, the show marks a move away from the cricket commentary box and into a completely different kind of entertainment format. Whether his children's concerns about the show's arguments and controversies eventually prove justified remains to be seen.

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