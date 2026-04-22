Inside Virender Sehwag's Rs 130-Crore Delhi Home, Trophy Room And A Lush Lawn

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag remains one of the most influential names in international cricket, even years after retirement. Sehwag often drew attention for his fearless batting and match-winning performances. He is widely regarded as one of the most destructive opening batters in cricket history. During his international career, he became the only Indian cricketer to score two triple centuries in Test cricket, a record that still stands. His highest Test score of 319 runs remains the best by an Indian player.

Sehwag also played a key role in two of India's biggest cricketing achievements - the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. For his contributions to the sport, he received honours including the Padma Shri and was named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2010.

Life After Retirement

Since stepping away from professional cricket, Sehwag has remained closely connected to the game. He now runs a cricket academy focused on training young talent and is also a familiar face in the commentary box. While he continues to engage with cricket professionally, Sehwag leads a comfortable and private life with his family in Delhi.

The 'Nawab Of Najafgarh'

Sehwag is fondly known as the "Nawab of Najafgarh," a nickname linked to his hometown on the outskirts of Delhi. His residence, often talked about by fans, shows his journey from a modest background to global sporting fame.

The former cricketer lives in a large residence in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area. The property, named Krishna Niwas after his mother, is estimated to be worth around Rs 130 crore, as per a report by Etimes. Spread across a vast area, the house is considered a landmark in the neighbourhood.

A Home Built Around Family

Krishna Niwas is not designed as a flashy place. Instead, the house reflects balance, discipline, and personal values. The property has 12 well-designed rooms, with interiors that focus on comfort rather than extravagance.

Wooden finishes, earthy colours, warm lighting, rugs, and carpets give the house a lived-in feel. Despite its size and value, the home maintains a traditional charm and prioritises family life.

A Space for Faith

One of the key features of Sehwag's home is a dedicated prayer room. The temple area is used for daily puja and festival rituals. Sehwag often shares photographs of family celebrations, including festivals such as Diwali, offering occasional glimpses into this quiet corner of the house.

Celebrating A Cricketing Legacy

The property also houses a cricket-themed trophy room, which serves as a personal archive of Sehwag's career. The room displays his bats, awards, match memorabilia, and other important milestones, making it a private museum of sorts.

Green Spaces In The Middle Of Delhi

Another standout feature of Krishna Niwas is its large, green garden, a rarity in the city. The outdoor space is used for leisure, family time, and training. Sehwag is often seen practicing cricket with his two sons in the garden.

As an animal lover, he has also ensured the property includes a designated lawn for his dogs, making the space suitable for every member of the household.

Virender Sehwag's Delhi home mirrors his personality - confident yet grounded. While the property is undeniably luxurious, it remains rooted in family values and simplicity.



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